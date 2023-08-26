An Exceeding Great Army

Something that should never happen to God’s people happened to the ancient nation of Israel. The nation crumbled as it turned from God, and all people, rich and poor alike, became enslaved under Babylonian power. This was a time when all hope for the people appeared to be lost.

Throughout the Bible God constantly warns that such events will take place, especially during the final days of earth’s history, the days in which you and I are now living. But God does not leave His people to perish, for those who turn to Him and are willing to follow Him, he will lead them to victory, to Heaven, and life everlasting.

This study looks at the Exceeding Great Army that God raises up just prior to the second coming of His Son Jesus. Will you and I be a part of that Exceeding Great Army? Take your Bible and ask for God’s Spirit to guide and direct you into all truth as we study this vitally important question.



