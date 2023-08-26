BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Exceeding Great Army
Sure Word Prophecy
Sure Word Prophecy
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • August 26, 2023

Something that should never happen to God’s people happened to the ancient nation of Israel. The nation crumbled as it turned from God, and all people, rich and poor alike, became enslaved under Babylonian power. This was a time when all hope for the people appeared to be lost.

Throughout the Bible God constantly warns that such events will take place, especially during the final days of earth’s history, the days in which you and I are now living. But God does not leave His people to perish, for those who turn to Him and are willing to follow Him, he will lead them to victory, to Heaven, and life everlasting.

This study looks at the Exceeding Great Army that God raises up just prior to the second coming of His Son Jesus. Will you and I be a part of that Exceeding Great Army? Take your Bible and ask for God’s Spirit to guide and direct you into all truth as we study this vitally important question.

We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:

website: www.sureword.co.uk

email: [email protected]

Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:

http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V

All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:

http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV

Our videos are also available as audio podcasts:

http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=AP

Our videos are available on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk

Keywords
biblegodchristjesussalvationtruthprophecyisraelend timeslast daysrevival144000
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy