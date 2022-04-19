Miles Guo：What the CCP is planing to do in Qingdao, Harbin, Dalian, and Haikou is to murder more people through vaccination with a disguise of “zero-COVID” policy

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4/18/2022 Miles Guo‘s GETTR：What the CCP is planing to do in Qingdao, Harbin, Dalian, and Haikou is to murder more people through vaccination with a disguise of “zero-COVID” policy; the CCP defines the people over 60-year old as social burden and wants to remove this population group as they don’t deserve to be alive