Evil Chaos Playbook for Divide and Conquer / Civil war

Planned Chaos to Bring down the USAWill They Put Trump in Jail to Cause a Civil War?

Military found to be in a NY fancy hotel. Why? Are they here for Trump’s Sentencing?

Newsweek: Trump is due to be sentenced on September 18, less than two months before the presidential election. Judge Juan Merchan delayed the sentencing from July to September so that he could consider the impact of the Supreme Court's recent presidential immunity decision. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, faced trial in New York City on 34 counts of falsifying business records for hush money payments made to former adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Gang takeover of apartments in two States appears to be a Playbook

WHO: Department of Homeland Security 1B to take migrants – Incentivized plan of self-destruction

WHAT: Rumored Racketeering

WHY: Gun control, Federalize Police Ai police / pre crime / Facial Recognition / ID2020, Steal Property Destruction of the WEST – Deagle Report

Need Food but can have guns????

I cover a dream about this same topic. It appears these gangs are being armed and the police will do nothing. What will the veterans and Hell’s Angels do?

Scripture

Matthew 24:37-39: “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”

Genesis 6 11 The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence. 12 And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth. 13 And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.

Genesis 6:5And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.