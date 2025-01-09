BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Demonic AI, Blood Moons, Bill Gates’ Death Panels, Failed LA Mayor, and More - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
141 views • 3 months ago

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed these topics:


AI Researchers Thought They Were Building 'Gods' But May Have Unleashed the Demonic

3 Blood Moons Are Coming This Year That Are All Appearing Around Major Days on the Hebrew Calendar

Bill Gates Calls for ‘Death Panels’ to Euthanize Citizens Not ‘Worthy of Healthcare’

LA Mayor Karen Bass Really Is to Blame for the Tragic Fires

Merrick Garland Fights to Release Jack Smith’s Final Report After Judge Cannon Blocks Release

Pam Bondi Needs to Go After ActBlue as Soon as She's Running the DOJ

The Bizarre Connection Between the Vegas Cybertruck Bomber and Mystery Drones


Our Sponsors:


Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com

Physical Gold and Silver for Retirement: https://rumblegold.com

MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Long-Term Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencebill gatescalifornia firesblood moonspam bondikaren bassmerrick garlandactbluethe jd rucker show
