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Dr. Sam White | SCA Session 85: Rethinking - December 31, 2021
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Dr. Sam White | SCA Session 85: Rethinking - December 31, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/@CraigPaardekooper - https://www.bitchute.com/Craig-Paardekooper/.
Please share this information with ALL the people you know. According to Dr. Michael Yeadon, Ex Vice President of Pfizer, people are being KILLED INTENTIONALLY in a GIGANTIC, ORGANIZED FIELD TRIAL!!! Clip from: SCA Session 85: Rethinking - December 31, 2021
Download the documents that were filed with the ICC at: https://hannahroselaw.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/icc-complaint-7.docx
https://leohohmann.com/2021/12/17/whistleblower-activists-file-complaint-with-international-criminal-court-alleging-big-pharma-gates-fauci-uk-officials-committed-crimes-against-humanity/
Deutsch Stream: https://odysee.com/sit85:bf2af9afd70b137b75e9b369fbc13a77f014ddf9.
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/enAnonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.comDr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTelegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xct..
.
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time. The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well. https://www.oval.media/en/donations/d..
.
Intended purpose: „SCA"
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s85:b
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Sam White | SCA Session 85: Rethinking - December 31, 2021
Dr Sam White, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, SCA Session 85, Rethinking, December 31 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/@CraigPaardekooper - https://www.bitchute.com/Craig-Paardekooper/.
Please share this information with ALL the people you know. According to Dr. Michael Yeadon, Ex Vice President of Pfizer, people are being KILLED INTENTIONALLY in a GIGANTIC, ORGANIZED FIELD TRIAL!!! Clip from: SCA Session 85: Rethinking - December 31, 2021
Download the documents that were filed with the ICC at: https://hannahroselaw.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/icc-complaint-7.docx
https://leohohmann.com/2021/12/17/whistleblower-activists-file-complaint-with-international-criminal-court-alleging-big-pharma-gates-fauci-uk-officials-committed-crimes-against-humanity/
Deutsch Stream: https://odysee.com/sit85:bf2af9afd70b137b75e9b369fbc13a77f014ddf9.
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/enAnonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.comDr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTelegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xct..
.
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time. The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well. https://www.oval.media/en/donations/d..
.
Intended purpose: „SCA"
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s85:b
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Sam White | SCA Session 85: Rethinking - December 31, 2021
Dr Sam White, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, SCA Session 85, Rethinking, December 31 2021
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