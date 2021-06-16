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"CAN MY GOVT EMPLOYER MAKE ME GET THE NEEDLE??" PEGGY TO THE RESCUE!
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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4001 views • June 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021

Let’s look at best practices for dealing with these situations and which exemptions are available to you. I share which exemption I recommend.


✅ JOIN ME ON THE INSIDE! Get ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here: https://www.peggyhall.tv

✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HEREL
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/

✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674

✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents

✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter

✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws

✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights

✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights

✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning

✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com

✅ MULTI-COLLAGEN for healthy aging:
https://healthwithpeggy.com

✅ KETO ELEVATE for weight loss
https://www.ketowithpeggy.com

✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674

✅ Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Keywords
lawthehealthyamericanpeggyhallemployeerights
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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