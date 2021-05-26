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Let's Talk About the Death Jab
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857 views • May 26, 2021
HEAR ME LOUD AND HEAR ME CLEAR - IT'S A CON - ADV SPEAKS
https://www.brighteon.com/adc71010-f4fa-4d47-978e-6ad37d61e2e8
Covid Vaccine Reaction Victims
https://www.brighteon.com/85cb7211-be1a-470b-a7dd-0f79c9cbeccf
Theoria Apophosis
😘 Diversification, Redundancy & Wisdom 😘
https://youtu.be/0DYzkGBZr-E
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https://www.brighteon.com/adc71010-f4fa-4d47-978e-6ad37d61e2e8
Covid Vaccine Reaction Victims
https://www.brighteon.com/85cb7211-be1a-470b-a7dd-0f79c9cbeccf
Theoria Apophosis
😘 Diversification, Redundancy & Wisdom 😘
https://youtu.be/0DYzkGBZr-E
In the years I've had this channel I've never monetized my videos or solicited money from anyone. Several incredibly beautiful, kind and generous people have offered to show their support this way, and I have graciously and thankfully accepted it.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=TPKT89P4DKFWA&;item_name=I+never+solicit.++Very+kind+people+have+offered+to+donate%2C+and+I+am+graciously+accepting+it.¤cy_code=USD
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