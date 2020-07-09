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Allison talks with Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW, BA Technology Safety Educator about legislative ed
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4 views • July 09, 2020
Today, I spoke with Cece Doucette whose activism around educating and legislating safe practices and safe technology in Massachusetts has changed the lives of many. She has spent a lot of time around New England helping parents, moms and even kids educate schools, towns and states about the dangers inherent in technology we KNOW harms humans, as electromagnetic beings.
MTPW, BA
Technology Safety Educator
Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology
Founder, Understanding EMFs
Education Services Director, Wireless Education
HiBR Conference @ NIH
Expert Forum on Wi-fi in Schools
Municipal Presentation on 5G & EMFs
Additional YouTube EMF Talks
Generation Zapped Award-Winning Film
EMF Conference for Health Practitioners
Links for education and further research:
EHTrust.org
UNDERSTANDING EMFS:
https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/ma-emf-bills
NIH:
https://hibr.nih.gov/member/cece-doucette
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24162060/
Captured Agency:
https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf
REINVENTING WIRES:
https://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ReInventing-Wires-1-25-18.pdf
Watch GENERATION ZAPPED:
https://generationzapped.com/watch-the-film/
BIO 2019 EMF Conference:
https://emfconference.com/cece-doucete
Bills-in-other-states:
https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/massachusetts-emf-bills-2019-20/bills-in-other-states-2019-20
WIRELESS EDUCATION:
https://www.wirelesseducation.org/about-us/
MISC:
https://zero5g.com/2018/important-message-from-cece-doucette-in-massachusetts/
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/cece-doucette-primer/
MTPW, BA
Technology Safety Educator
Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology
Founder, Understanding EMFs
Education Services Director, Wireless Education
HiBR Conference @ NIH
Expert Forum on Wi-fi in Schools
Municipal Presentation on 5G & EMFs
Additional YouTube EMF Talks
Generation Zapped Award-Winning Film
EMF Conference for Health Practitioners
Links for education and further research:
EHTrust.org
UNDERSTANDING EMFS:
https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/ma-emf-bills
NIH:
https://hibr.nih.gov/member/cece-doucette
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24162060/
Captured Agency:
https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf
REINVENTING WIRES:
https://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ReInventing-Wires-1-25-18.pdf
Watch GENERATION ZAPPED:
https://generationzapped.com/watch-the-film/
BIO 2019 EMF Conference:
https://emfconference.com/cece-doucete
Bills-in-other-states:
https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/massachusetts-emf-bills-2019-20/bills-in-other-states-2019-20
WIRELESS EDUCATION:
https://www.wirelesseducation.org/about-us/
MISC:
https://zero5g.com/2018/important-message-from-cece-doucette-in-massachusetts/
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/cece-doucette-primer/
Keywords
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