Biden, Harris Flop Inflation hits 8.6%, - the highest in 40 years.

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🚨 Inflation hits 8.6%, - the highest in 40 years.
The cost of food is up 11.9%.
The price of eggs is up 32.2%.
Energy is up 34.6%.
And here's the Biden Administration lying about it.
Many people spoke to me about the Election results, both pro and con, but I never wavered one bit - follow the facts and proof. The 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen…And look at our Country now - not pretty!!!