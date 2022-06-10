Biden, Harris Flop Inflation hits 8.6%, - the highest in 40 years.

🚨 Inflation hits 8.6%, - the highest in 40 years.





The cost of food is up 11.9%.





The price of eggs is up 32.2%.





Energy is up 34.6%.





And here's the Biden Administration lying about it.





Many people spoke to me about the Election results, both pro and con, but I never wavered one bit - follow the facts and proof. The 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen…And look at our Country now - not pretty!!!



https://t.me/real_DonaldJTrump

