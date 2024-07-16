BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The single biggest threat to our public health is the vaccines!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
311 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

My PhD thesis was a week after Magic Johnson had been declared to have acquired the retrovirus HIV. All my Thesis Committee cared about on November 14, 1991, was: “Based on your thesis, will he or will he not die of AIDS?" So I did my thesis here, at George Washington University, taking blood from primarily black men with the virus and understanding how it stayed silent.

How it could evade the immune response because the most virulent organisms do the most damage by hiding from the immune system. And so, to activate that, to activate the immune system, is an extremely toxic thing which would spread the virus through the reservoir. So the answer was, based on my thesis, don't activate the immune system and silence the virus.

You have to have both arms, keep the immune system healthy and strong, and essentially, you'll cure the disease! 25 years later, we don't hear about HIV and AIDS anymore, because the AIDS patients are healthier than we are. Yes, they're immune compromised. And so yes, we vaccinate them differently. And we keep them from dying, basically, and turned it into a disease they can live with just like diabetes. And that was our goal that I didn't think we'd ever achieve.

What happened in 2006? Well, we began to see children getting infections and getting things diseases like shingles. And I called Dr. Ruscetti, my mentor, longtime adversary.... And he said, you know: “Don't waste my time. Don't be ridiculous." He was back at the National Cancer Institute in Frederick. And by this time I was in California, and he said, they'd be AIDS patients. And I said, Yeah, exactly what I was thinking. And I don't mean HIV AIDS.

What we've got is a generation, or perhaps two now, because it's been almost 40 years, of acquired immune deficiencies from environmental toxins, and the single biggest threat to our public health is the vaccines.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/31/2017

Event: ACCOUNTABILITY IN MEDICINE AND THE MEDIA https://honestyinmedia.weebly.com

Full presentation at the National Press Club, Washington D.C.: https://youtu.be/Y98A0ajcimI?si=GO5C9uEzZxspyDdq

Keywords
healthnewshealingvaccinetruthcureaidshivmikovits
