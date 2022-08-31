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"A MAN IS NOT A WOMAN" - TRANSGENDERS, REPROBATES & DEPARTING FROM THE WORDS OF GOD
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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308 views • August 31, 2022

#TRANSFORMATION #BEAST #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: SATAN'S WORK IS TO DEFILE THE IMAGE OF GOD IN THE EARTH. Woe to those who say evil is good and darkness is light. A generation that departs from God's word will become dark in their heart and foolish in their minds, cut off from true reality to pursue the fantasies of subjective reality. They shall be REPROBATE and APOSTATE - God will give them over to perversions until they destroy themselves. GOD IS NOT GLORIFIED WHEN WE SIN, sin allows the devil to rob the temple and smite the image of God in us. Repent of the things you support and have supported. Repent of the pride that makes you fight against scripture & treat God with unbelief, or think you can keep questioning Him in order to vent your spleen or glorify your feelings over WHO YAH IS. Repent and return to the Rock; He will be gracious to receive you and cleanse you of all sin [1 John 1:9]. Amen.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/10/a-man-is-not-a-woman-february-24-2022/


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Notes: Here is clarification. (1) Belts- same belts as in the days of giants, nephilim, return of fallen angels prophecies. The two men were hybrid nephilim of the type I've spoken of before, "men larger than life" who will begin to appear in the population. Great height, great weight, great strength, esp. in military, sports, "active areas" of life but also everywhere else. They will keep showing up with greater heights, miracle strength, etc. until finally the massive giants will show up. (2) MIRROR HYBRID: The Lord says these two men are an original being and its clone. ONE MAN is the original [nephilim], the other is a clone. The two are connected via what the Lord calls 'a hive mind'. That's why they moved the same and spoke the same, one is mirroring what the other does, whether it be the original or the clone who moves or speaks first. This is what technology will be capable of in the future among other things - loneliness will be "cured" by being born with your own twin or making one later in life. It would be good to listen to this video twice, there is serious teaching on unbelief and the dangers of departing from the Word of God.

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