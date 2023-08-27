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AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF YELLOW DOCK HERB
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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89 views • August 27, 2023

Sharing health benefits of yellow dock herb.  The Most High created herbs for the healing of all mankind but satan and the devil has altered and perverted most of his creation.  As it was in the days of Noah so shall it be in the coming of the Son of Man.  Matthew 24:37. In order to watch video please click on link or copy and paste in address bar.  Blessings.  Shalawam.  Prepare, Prepare for what is ahead prophetically. 

https://www.youtube.com/@herbfreedomG129

*****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/
Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya  turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst.  Matthew 18:20.  If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy