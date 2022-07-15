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RT
The US wants its allies in the G20 to blame the global grain crisis on Russia, despite Moscow arguing that Ukraine is the one refusing to de-mine its waterways to enable exports. But, as RT's Rachel Blevins explains, the West has been turning a blind eye to its own brutal past.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bet07-west-accuses-russia-of-weaponizing-hunger-despite-its-own-brutal-past.html