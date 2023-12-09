Create New Account
RADIATION DETECTED on a section of external columns from WTC
Published 15 hours ago

Matt uses a geiger counter on a section of WTC exteror columns with a geiger counter. He first tests it against a smoke detector. Then he tests it on the section of exterior columns and gets a reading. This is incredible!

