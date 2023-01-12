01-12-2023 Dark Season: Building on Pride (Obedience vs Pride)

Jon 1:1 And the word of יהוה came to Yonah son of Amittai, saying, 2 “Arise, go to Ninewěh, the great city, and cry out against it, for their evils have come up before Me.” 3 But Yonah rose up to flee to Tarshish from the presence of יהוה, and went down to Yapho, and found a ship going to Tarshish. And he paid the fare, and went down into it, to go with them to Tarshish from the presence of יהוה.
