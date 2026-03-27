Date: Mar. 27, 2026. Lesson 60-2026. Title: Eat His Flesh and Drink His Blood to Live in Christ

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:56, where Jesus declares that whoever eats His flesh and drinks His blood abides in Him, and He in them. This is the language of deep union—not surface belief, but an ongoing, living connection with Christ. To partake of Him is to dwell in Him, and to have His life dwelling within. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore what it means to abide in Christ, how true faith results in continual communion with Him, and why this union is the source of both present life and eternal security.

Lesson 60-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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