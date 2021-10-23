© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your church is a prison constructed by the devil
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 23, 2021
In this video, we are going to show you how and why your denominational (and Catholic) church is a prison constructed by the devil and why the devil encourages you to go to such a church. We explain why denominational churches today are powerless, and why the devil is not afraid of "Christians" who go to church.
For more related content, go here:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-demons-and-prisons.html
For more related content, go here:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-demons-and-prisons.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.