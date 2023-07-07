Don't let them tell you "You can't see that far"

A couple of really good videosThe first by FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS

https://youtu.be/JoJK4zLD2yc

And the second is "Edge of the Earth" from Trey Clark Theories

https://youtu.be/S-9FL7lbLqo

Go and show them both some love!

And ye are Christ's; and Christ is God's.

1 Corinthians Chapter 3

18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.

19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.

20 And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.

21 Therefore let no man glory in men. For all things are yours;

22 Whether Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, or the world, or life, or death, or things present, or things to come; all are yours;

23 And ye are Christ's; and Christ is God's.