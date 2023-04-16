Subscriber Livestream 15 Apr 2023!

Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Hi Stef how should you deal with one or more coworkers who bully you and slander you , confronting them only makes them bully more and you don't want to quit that job, should you just endure?





Hey Stef could you clarify why in a debate the Burdon of Proof lies on the accuser? Is it an etiquette thing? Or is it as simple as what is submitted with out evidence can be dismissed with out evidence? (like you've said before?)





I recently talked to my brother who flat out said he's not interested in "being good" and is okay to "not be evil" and that he's okay with "not being evil" he cares not to strive for virtue.

He confirmed my suspicions that he just doesn't about personal growth or being a force for good. My feeling is that of annoyance and despair, I also think I shouldn't get in his way of living a "neutral life (as he puts it) and respect his wishes. Any advice for addressing this issue is greatly appreciated.





What do you do when someone will not accept a sincere apology. I’ve itemized the offenses, took steps to assure this offense won’t happen again and I’ve paid restitution by doing a fairly expensive favor for them, which they accepted. We hugged and I thought it was over. Now I’m hearing they are still bad mouthing me and even making up lies about me in an attempt to hurt my reputation and business. Should I respectfully confront them?





In The Netherlands, daycare costs are almost entirely subsidized (95%).

The majority of kids will go to daycare up until they can start public school (age 5 usually), and then they will still go to some sort of after-school daycare to fill up the remaining hours, because both parents are working.

Can you help me understand why so many mothers don't hesitate to abandon their kids in order to work?

What happened to the maternal instinct of wanting to protect and nurture your offspring?





How can you help guide a teen girl through the initial stages of dating? When even is the right time for this to start? How can you encourage them to pick a boyfriend wisely and carefully?

We’d like her to pick someone with similar values and at a similar socioeconomic level. What are your thoughts on the latter? We feel the two go hand in hand. Similar economics would increase the likelihood of similar values.

She is giving some pushback on the issue as she is “dating” someone outside these criteria. We hesitate to demand they break off the relationship, but we also don’t want her to develop habits and expectations based on this first relationship.





Reading The Present makes me think twice about having kids. Do you think it’s risky to have kids right now right before a major economic catastrophe?





Why is the dali Lama kissing little boys?