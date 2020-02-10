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The Role of Biblical Nutrition in the Fight Against Cancer (Part 1) | Dr. Josh Axe at TTAC LIVE 2019 Anaheim
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36 views • February 10, 2020
Join Dr. Josh Axe for his provocative presentation at TTAC LIVE 2019 on biblical nutrition and its powerful role in fighting cancer.
Read the full article, here: http://bit.ly/biblical-nutrition
To listen to the full presentation, and 40+ others, go here to get your copy of the DVD and digital recordings (including transcripts!) from TTAC LIVE 2019: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019
Read the full article, here: http://bit.ly/biblical-nutrition
To listen to the full presentation, and 40+ others, go here to get your copy of the DVD and digital recordings (including transcripts!) from TTAC LIVE 2019: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019
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