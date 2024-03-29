"Floating Dock" Being Built In Gaza By USA&Israel to Steal Gas Under Cover Of "Aid"

Richard Medhurst reports on the "floating pier" or "floating dock" being built in Gaza by the United States and Israel. The real reason, is not to give people in Gaza aid, but rather to extract Gaza's gas, and potentially begin construction on the Ben Gurion Canal, a project long envisaged by the United States and Israel since the 1960s, following the 1956 Suez Crisis.
MIRRORED from Richard Medhurst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIHHlzaPv08&t=916s&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ5UnKa42EE&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst
generalgrumpy
https://www.tiktok.com/@generalgrumpy/video/7348940422032493857
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.