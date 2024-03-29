Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Floating Dock" Being Built In Gaza By USA&Israel to Steal Gas Under Cover Of "Aid"
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3329 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

Richard Medhurst reports on the "floating pier" or "floating dock" being built in Gaza by the United States and Israel. The real reason, is not to give people in Gaza aid, but rather to extract Gaza's gas, and potentially begin construction on the Ben Gurion Canal, a project long envisaged by the United States and Israel since the 1960s, following the 1956 Suez Crisis.

 

MIRRORED from Richard Medhurst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIHHlzaPv08&t=916s&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ5UnKa42EE&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

generalgrumpy

https://www.tiktok.com/@generalgrumpy/video/7348940422032493857

Keywords
deathciaisraelusaconcentration campterroristszionistsgazasecret planfloating docksteal gas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket