"Floating Dock" Being Built In Gaza By USA&Israel to Steal Gas Under Cover Of "Aid"

Richard Medhurst reports on the "floating pier" or "floating dock" being built in Gaza by the United States and Israel. The real reason, is not to give people in Gaza aid, but rather to extract Gaza's gas, and potentially begin construction on the Ben Gurion Canal, a project long envisaged by the United States and Israel since the 1960s, following the 1956 Suez Crisis.

MIRRORED from Richard Medhurst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIHHlzaPv08&t=916s&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ5UnKa42EE&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

generalgrumpy

https://www.tiktok.com/@generalgrumpy/video/7348940422032493857