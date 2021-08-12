© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Greatest Depression has Begun
Follow
2
Share
Report
237 views • August 12, 2021
The world’s greatest depression is no longer a dark cloud on the horizon, it is upon us. Speaking in March 2020, James Corbett confronts this reality, and concludes that our only recourse now is to do what is necessary to survive the storm. To do that, we must realize it is not a natural phenomenon. It was planned and executed by elitists who want to destroy the old political and social order so they can rebuild it to their liking. Without this understanding, we will accept the shelters and solutions offered by the same people who created the storm in the first place, and that will be the end of liberty and privacy. Corbett argues that we must rapidly develop personal independence, local support groups, and decentralized infrastructure. This is not an optimistic scenario but it has the distinct ring of truth. 2020 Mar 28 - Source: Corbett Report - https://youtu.be/ZlTHjAuqRHs/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.