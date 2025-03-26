Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Jesus’ particular concern for the lost and God’s love for the repentant sinner.

Mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





March 30, 2025 - Fourth Sunday of Lent - Year C Readings





Topic: Jesus’ particular concern for the lost and God’s love for the repentant sinner.





The Gospel reading today is from St. Luke 15:1-3, 11-32, and it's all about the parable of the Prodigal Son - one of Jesus' most beautiful stories. It's a reminder that God is a kind and understanding Father, who loves us no matter what. The son in the story who asks for his inheritance is like someone who's cut themselves off from God because of their mistakes. But here's the thing: even though the word "mercy" isn't used, this parable really shows us what mercy is all about. It's the kind of love that Jesus talks about in the New Testament, called agape. This love is what reaches out to people who have messed up, who are struggling, and who are hurting. When we experience this kind of love, we don't feel bad about ourselves - we feel like we've been found again and given a second chance. The father in the story is overjoyed when his son comes back, and that's because he's still his son, no matter what. He's still loved and valued, and he's found his way back to the truth about himself.

Gospel

Luke 15:1-3, 11-32

Tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to listen to Jesus,

but the Pharisees and scribes began to complain, saying,

“This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.”

So to them Jesus addressed this parable:

“A man had two sons, and the younger son said to his father,

‘Father give me the share of your estate that should come to me.’

So the father divided the property between them.

After a few days, the younger son collected all his belongings

and set off to a distant country

where he squandered his inheritance on a life of dissipation.

When he had freely spent everything,

a severe famine struck that country,

and he found himself in dire need.

So he hired himself out to one of the local citizens

who sent him to his farm to tend the swine.

And he longed to eat his fill of the pods on which the swine fed,

but nobody gave him any.

Coming to his senses he thought,

‘How many of my father’s hired workers

have more than enough food to eat,

but here am I, dying from hunger.

I shall get up and go to my father and I shall say to him,

“Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you.

I no longer deserve to be called your son;

treat me as you would treat one of your hired workers.”’

So he got up and went back to his father.

While he was still a long way off,

his father caught sight of him, and was filled with compassion.

He ran to his son, embraced him and kissed him.

His son said to him,

‘Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you;

I no longer deserve to be called your son.’

But his father ordered his servants,

‘Quickly bring the finest robe and put it on him;

put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet.

Take the fattened calf and slaughter it.

Then let us celebrate with a feast,

because this son of mine was dead, and has come to life again;

he was lost, and has been found.’

Then the celebration began.

Now the older son had been out in the field

and, on his way back, as he neared the house,

he heard the sound of music and dancing.

He called one of the servants and asked what this might mean.

The servant said to him,

‘Your brother has returned

and your father has slaughtered the fattened calf

because he has him back safe and sound.’

He became angry,

and when he refused to enter the house,

his father came out and pleaded with him.

He said to his father in reply,

‘Look, all these years I served you

and not once did I disobey your orders;

yet you never gave me even a young goat to feast on with my friends.

But when your son returns

who swallowed up your property with prostitutes,

for him you slaughter the fattened calf.’

He said to him,

‘My son, you are here with me always;

everything I have is yours.

But now we must celebrate and rejoice,

because your brother was dead and has come to life again;

he was lost and has been found.'"





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/033025-YearC.cfm