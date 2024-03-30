Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week 23 - 29 March, 2024





▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli troops continue their operation to capture Hamas militants and their supporters at Al-Shifa Hospital. Since the beginning of the escalation in this area, more than 200 faction members have been eliminated, and about a thousand more have been detained.





▪️Palestinian militias respond with sorties and mortar fire directed at IDF gathering sites. However, Hamas militants continue to fail to inflict significant damage on the IDF and disrupt the operation.





▪️Clashes also took place in the area of Al-Nasr Hospital, where the last fighting took place four months ago. This time it ended in a series of separate raids without a large-scale counter-terrorist operation.





▪️At the same time, massive strikes by Israeli forces continue throughout the north of the enclave. Over the past week, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and more than 500 injured.





▪️Palestinian militias continue to strike Israeli border settlements. However, most munitions are either intercepted by air defense or fall in open terrain.





▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis again fired at various Palestinian settlements. At the same time, the Israeli command continues to gradually curtail operations in this area.





▪️Hamas militants in this part of the enclave fired missiles at the border towns of Be'eri and Kisufim. Nevertheless, the Israelis reported that the raid was repulsed and no damage was done.

Rybar