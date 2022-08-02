X22 REPORT Ep. 2839b - The World Is Helping, We Are Winning, Something Big Is About To Drop, Rig For Red

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2839b - August 1, 2022

The World Is Helping, We Are Winning, Something Big Is About To Drop, Rig For Red

The tension is now building. The fake news, the corrupt politicians are bringing the country to the precipice. The people are watching WW3 play out, this will be the scare event that will wake a lot of the normies up. The patriots are winning, the world is helping. Something big is coming, think Durham, Weiss, Election Fraud, Pandemic Fraud, Julian Assange, Seth Rich and War. Rig For Red.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF:

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above







