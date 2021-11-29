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World Economic Forum is CANCELLED, I bet its not because staff have a virus or variant.
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272 views • November 29, 2021
World Economic Forum is CANCELLED, I bet its not because of any fake virus or variant.
https://rumble.com/vpzd6t-world-economic-forum-is-cancelled-i-bet-its-not-because-of-any-fake-virus-o.html
https://rumble.com/vpxl7r-world-economic-forum-is-cancelled-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
Down votes on youtube OFF THE SCALE, for Klause Anal Swab and his new re-set. Seriously these unelected bunch seem to have got themselves in positions that dictate global policy and what our lives are going to be like. It is NOT going to work.
https://rumble.com/vpzd6t-world-economic-forum-is-cancelled-i-bet-its-not-because-of-any-fake-virus-o.html
https://rumble.com/vpxl7r-world-economic-forum-is-cancelled-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
Down votes on youtube OFF THE SCALE, for Klause Anal Swab and his new re-set. Seriously these unelected bunch seem to have got themselves in positions that dictate global policy and what our lives are going to be like. It is NOT going to work.
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