The Raw Dynamic Of Feminism

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For the purposes of this video a woman is a person with the biological capacity actual or theoretical, to birth a human child. A feminist is a woman who considers the traditional role of women to be oppressive and desires to duplicate the role traditionally reserved for the male of the species. The information contained in this video pertains only to women who correspond to the profile provided above. If you do not feel the information contained herein fits your experience the information is not relevant to you or meant to be a guide to your experience.