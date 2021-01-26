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The Left Wing & Right Wing are Both on the Same Bird Called Collectivism
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5921 views • January 26, 2021
G. Edward Griffin, interviewed by Christian Gomez, gives a short-course in modern political ideology leading to the awareness that Communism, Fascism, Nazism, Liberalism, Progressivism, Neoconservatism, Leftwing, Rightwing, Democrat, Republican, an many other similar words cannot be defined to the satisfaction of all. That is because they are emotionally associated with good or bad depending on each person’s opinion of what the words mean. In this interview, Mr. Griffin explains that the reason for this difficulty is that all of these words, as they are manifest today, are merely different names for the same ideology called collectivism. The reason the world has steadily marched toward global tyranny for the past one-hundred years is that the political choices made available to the public have been between different variants of collectivism, and collectivism always progressed into full-blown tyranny. This is a short version of Political Science 101. 2021 Jan 24 – Source: John Birch Society https://youtu.be/drWscMmNm-w
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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