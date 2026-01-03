BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
War & killing to feed fallen angels human soul energy come from hatred. Peace from respecting others
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
67 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2026). The fallen angel parasites give wealth & popularity & pastors’ jobs & high positions to the Draco reptilian avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist earth rulers globalist elite “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” witch feminists to carry out their Noah's days 5,000 year old 12 million children child-trafficking industry to feed on their tortured human soul energy, and they also create wars to feed on the humans’ soul energy of hatred & violence & death, because they are cut off from God's life source energy. Peace comes from respecting each other as God's humans and as God’s precious creation. War comes from getting demon-possessed by the Western feminist nations’ right-wing conservatives Republican political party Draco Satanist Christian evangelical idolatry of nationalism & patriotism of their Draco Satanist elites’ fake nations & fake wars & fake race wars & fake political civil wars & fake gender wars against a fictitious “evil patriarchy of God evil toxic masculinity of the evil human specie” which causes the Western feminist nations’ global witchcraft headquarter churches’ “female witchcraft rebellion” Christian community’s over 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate to demon-possess the children to destroy society & family, in order to invite millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid avatar Satanist pastors & politicians into their nations, who release millions of fallen angels from the abyss to exterminate them using black magick witchcraft demonic energy generated from all of history’s fake wars & war crimes & 66 million reptilian witch feminist abortion child sacrifices & many other methods we told them to warn the 6 billion humans & church donators in our daily sermons for decades. They did not listen to us and they just ignored God, thinking that God’s Holy Spirit is a crazy nonsense-blabbering “Beelzebub demon-possessed” cultish heretic idiot. I spent these two days staying up until 8 a.m. in the morning making today’s daily sermon video highlighting what they should not do and what is the wrong attitude versus what they should do and what is the right attitude. I published my daily sermons in 6 languages by spending the entire day every day for decades on Twitter & Facebook & YouTube & WordPress & Brighteon & Bitchute & MeWe & Gab. If they have not followed us and if they have ignored our real Christians’ warnings, and if they still continue to fight a war, then they deserve to be depopulated & killed & eaten & all their children confiscated by Satan Lucifer & his fallen angels & their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) hermaphrodite globalist elite witch fanatic feminists. It takes evil governments to start a war, but it takes wicked stupid humans to fight that war, in order to be depopulated & exterminated by that war, and hate their neighboring nations’ fellow human specie populace, and have their millions of “patriarchal spiritual protection” fathers & husbands either killed by war or traumatized to become demon-possessed violent drunkard war PTSD war veteran fathers whose daughters become demon-possessed anti-Christian “roaring 20s flapper girls” or “1960s hippy counterculture girls” 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers, and much of the population become fatherless demon-possession vulnerable “uncovered women’s heads” single mother families, and have war crimes conducted on them by the nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist “God-haters” “human-haters” soldiers.


https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

