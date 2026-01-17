BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
INSIDE THE NEW YORK TOWN ₪ INVADED BY WELFARE-ADDICTED JEWS 🎙 TYLER OLIVERA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
33 views • 1 day ago

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 YouTuber Tyler Olivera releases FULL LENGTH documentary on Kiryas, Joel, a Jewish enclave in New York living where 60% of residents receive welfare and there is an average of 7 children per woman.


Nick Shirley would NEVER do this.


Sponsorship pulled out for this one, so support the channel on my Patreon for $5/month:

https://www.patreon.com/cw/TylerOliveira


DISCLAIMER:

This video is produced under the principles of the Educational Documentary Standards Act (EDSA).

It is intended solely for educational and documentary purposes. The content presented may contain material that some viewers find disturbing or offensive; however, it is included strictly for the purpose of truthful representation and non-exploitative documentation.


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily reflect those of the creator, Tyler Oliveira, or of YouTube. Additionally, individuals interviewed or featured in this documentary do not represent the views or beliefs of either the creator or the platform.


Please do not send any form of hate, harassment, or negativity towards those featured in this documentary. This project is presented with respect for cultural context and aims to educate, not sensationalize.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nd17ZGaoZ58

