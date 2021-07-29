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Kislev Predicts David's life and Son of David's Return
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20 views • July 29, 2021
The ninth month of Kislev in the biblical calendar identifies the patterns in King David's life which foreshadow the arrival of soon coming Messiah, Son of David. Join Limitless Realms' and Salem Media San Diego's Caz Taylor as we uncover truths from yesterday, to discover scriptural revelations of today and tomorrow.
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