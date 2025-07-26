POLITICAL EXTORTION ₪ AIPAC STYLE AND THE STOP HATE ACT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 - 🚨 AIPAC-funded Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Don Bacon (R-NE) introduce ADL-backed "STOP HATE Act" to censor the internet and suppress "anti-Semitism."
Every day social media companies fail to comply with their demands "will result in a $5M dollar fine," Gottheimer says. 🧵
Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1948393639568195733
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a1dj22
AIPAC-funded congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Mike Lawler have put forward a bill to transfer American B-2 stealth bombers and bunker busters to Israel.