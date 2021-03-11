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Trump did his job! Stew Peters
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280 views • March 11, 2021
Here's Stew Peters telling the truth about what's happening to America and what we need to do to save our country. Social media lies can only be stopped if we quit using it. Mike Lindell is creating a new platform as soon as he can. Tell everyone you know to watch this video
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