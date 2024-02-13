Create New Account
EPOCH TV | U.S. Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Ruling
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov | U.S. Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Ruling. The Supreme Court has ruled that the federal government isn't immune from lawsuits brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).


Could you benefit from this new ruling? 👇

https://ept.ms/UnanimousDecisionFM


Episode Resources:


🔵 US Supreme Court Ruling: https://ept.ms/3uyYdug


🔵 Fair Credit Reporting Act: https://ept.ms/3SZOkPK


🔵 Free Credit Report: https://ept.ms/3SW1GfG


🔵 Full Case Breakdown: https://ept.ms/3IhBAhf



