Sen John Kennedy Reveals The Real President:
"They won't let him talk to the American people. I'm asked all the time who's who's the real president? And I answer, whoever the hell has control of that teleprompter."
https://rumble.com/v2ytt2q-sen-john-kennedy-reveals-the-real-president.html
