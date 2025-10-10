Reusing Military Surplus for Off-Grid Living

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military surplus once served our troops in the field, but now it plays a new part in daily life. For decades, people have been salvaging old gear, tools, and supplies, giving them a second life away from the barracks. Off-grid folks and those working toward self-sufficiency keep turning to these tried-and-tested items for their sturdy build and budget-friendly price