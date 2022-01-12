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NFL player collapses, "vax-booster" is suspect, myocarditis/thrombocytopenia/VAERS, come soon Jesus :(
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456 views • January 12, 2022
NFL and professional soccer leagues around the world have mandated-vax, they are dropping like flies on live-television in the middle of real games worldwide for many months now, please go to https://orwell.city
Copied and reuploaded from Brighteon.com channel Ricky_Bobby_True_Servant_Of_Jesus_Christ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SsyvP0Ei523M/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SsyvP0Ei523M/
Sorry, i do not know what to do anymore, all i can do is pray.
It is for sure the end-times in the book of revelation and Daniel.
Please check out the Revelation 12:1-2 sign that happened in constellation Virgo on September 23, 2017 A.D. ..... sorry you might have to adjust the time to where you live but anyways, you can use the free app called Stellarium for windows / macOS / linux, it will show you on that day, the sun was around her chest area, the moon past under her feet, the constellation Leo are the 12 stars above her head, and the planet Jupiter was in her womb area for the previous 9 months approximately, and then Jupiter started to move out of her womb downwards from her legs as if she were giving birth.
Ok ..... do not slam me for this next statement please, it is just my opinion my belief but i can not really "prove" it, but later in Revelation 12 where it says the dragon tries to spew water at the woman and child and the earth swallowed up the water, i think that means this :
(1) the dragon is the devil
(2) the water is these injections, these so-called COVID19 "vaccines" which are in reality some form of bioweapon, mRNA gene-therapy devices, apparently even the contracts with the FDA / CDC indicate this was all 1 huge worldwide clinical-trial where only they know the content of each vial based on vial number so that means some vials contain harmless placebo and some contain from 5micrograms to 100 micrograms for Moderna or 5micrograms to 30micrograms for Pfizer ..... sorry somewhere in my library of videos is Karen Kingston and Dr. Jane Ruby who talk about this on the Stew Peters show and you can go to https://www.howbad.info/ where some data-scientists correlated the data in VAERS between adverse-events and vial numbers, they essentially found 5 percent of the vials do over 90 percent of the damage worldwide. So it is some form of evil evil evil genius plot to depopulate humanity. (Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Robert Malone M.D., Dr. Vladamir Zelenko, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Michael Yeadon, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Mel Bruchet and Dr. Nagase in Canada)
(3) So i believe the woman represents humanity and the child represents Jesus Christ, so that revelation12 sign is dual fulfilled back in Matthew where we see how Herod tried to kill Jesus by wiping out all those boys and now here since the EUA of these "vaxes" i think they are trying to "drown" humanity with all these sickness and death (i.e. pale horse, the 4th horse, the 4th seal)
(4) The earth that swallows up the water to try and save humanity, that is us, we are all on earth trying to warn humanity despite the spell, despite the "mass formation psychosis", despite the brain washing, despite the bought corporate media worldwide, despite the bought medical community/university community/scientific community worldwide, bought by mammon :(
Anyways, may GOD judge me if i am not communicating truth and i am deceived. LORD You know, You know everything, and You have all power, omnipresent, omniscient, omnipotent, You created all life, You created DNA, without You there is no life and everything would be a messy soup of carbon and nitrogen and oxygen and hydrogen it would not be biochemistry just chemistry, You can not be fooled, You know what is going on, You know, and You said the seed of the devil will only strike Your heel but You will crush his head. Come LORD JESUS as you said in Matthew 24:22 "unless I shorten the days nothing will survive". That means only You can save us all from the fallen angels. Amen.
Copied and reuploaded from Brighteon.com channel Ricky_Bobby_True_Servant_Of_Jesus_Christ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SsyvP0Ei523M/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SsyvP0Ei523M/
Sorry, i do not know what to do anymore, all i can do is pray.
It is for sure the end-times in the book of revelation and Daniel.
Please check out the Revelation 12:1-2 sign that happened in constellation Virgo on September 23, 2017 A.D. ..... sorry you might have to adjust the time to where you live but anyways, you can use the free app called Stellarium for windows / macOS / linux, it will show you on that day, the sun was around her chest area, the moon past under her feet, the constellation Leo are the 12 stars above her head, and the planet Jupiter was in her womb area for the previous 9 months approximately, and then Jupiter started to move out of her womb downwards from her legs as if she were giving birth.
Ok ..... do not slam me for this next statement please, it is just my opinion my belief but i can not really "prove" it, but later in Revelation 12 where it says the dragon tries to spew water at the woman and child and the earth swallowed up the water, i think that means this :
(1) the dragon is the devil
(2) the water is these injections, these so-called COVID19 "vaccines" which are in reality some form of bioweapon, mRNA gene-therapy devices, apparently even the contracts with the FDA / CDC indicate this was all 1 huge worldwide clinical-trial where only they know the content of each vial based on vial number so that means some vials contain harmless placebo and some contain from 5micrograms to 100 micrograms for Moderna or 5micrograms to 30micrograms for Pfizer ..... sorry somewhere in my library of videos is Karen Kingston and Dr. Jane Ruby who talk about this on the Stew Peters show and you can go to https://www.howbad.info/ where some data-scientists correlated the data in VAERS between adverse-events and vial numbers, they essentially found 5 percent of the vials do over 90 percent of the damage worldwide. So it is some form of evil evil evil genius plot to depopulate humanity. (Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Robert Malone M.D., Dr. Vladamir Zelenko, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Michael Yeadon, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Mel Bruchet and Dr. Nagase in Canada)
(3) So i believe the woman represents humanity and the child represents Jesus Christ, so that revelation12 sign is dual fulfilled back in Matthew where we see how Herod tried to kill Jesus by wiping out all those boys and now here since the EUA of these "vaxes" i think they are trying to "drown" humanity with all these sickness and death (i.e. pale horse, the 4th horse, the 4th seal)
(4) The earth that swallows up the water to try and save humanity, that is us, we are all on earth trying to warn humanity despite the spell, despite the "mass formation psychosis", despite the brain washing, despite the bought corporate media worldwide, despite the bought medical community/university community/scientific community worldwide, bought by mammon :(
Anyways, may GOD judge me if i am not communicating truth and i am deceived. LORD You know, You know everything, and You have all power, omnipresent, omniscient, omnipotent, You created all life, You created DNA, without You there is no life and everything would be a messy soup of carbon and nitrogen and oxygen and hydrogen it would not be biochemistry just chemistry, You can not be fooled, You know what is going on, You know, and You said the seed of the devil will only strike Your heel but You will crush his head. Come LORD JESUS as you said in Matthew 24:22 "unless I shorten the days nothing will survive". That means only You can save us all from the fallen angels. Amen.
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