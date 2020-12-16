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Lori Colley - Ep. 468 - Lines are Drawn - Turning up the Heat
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31 views • December 16, 2020
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Lori Colley - Ep. 468 - Lines are Drawn - Turning up the Heat
December 15, 2020
This is the time for courage and confidence! Time to see what is going on behind the scenes to put things right.
Thanks for watching and praying!
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
http://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=186&;aff_id=1636
Lori Colley - Ep. 468 - Lines are Drawn - Turning up the Heat
December 15, 2020
This is the time for courage and confidence! Time to see what is going on behind the scenes to put things right.
Thanks for watching and praying!
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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