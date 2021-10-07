© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decoding Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" Dealing Out Sodomite Death Spells
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • October 07, 2021
(* Playlist links below) Dealing Out Sodomite Death Spells! Exposing the Occult signaling and spell casting recent promotional email from Amazon.
This video combines the former 2 parts into 1. The first 8:40 features the decoding with just music, then in the part 2 after that, It's just decoding with talking instead of music. What's so remarkable is that the arrangement of the cross-line NLP names models the relative positions of the gods worshiped in Egypt, Ra, Thoth and Maat, as they ride the solar barge together across the sky. The rayed sun pictured in the radial tool design can be identified as the solar barge of Ra.
Playlist links:
1) Return to Primordial Waters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CrqUFMrycTrZ/
https://www.brighteon.com/770eb6b4-7f07-4640-bcba-c839e7d35182
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP1.mp4
2) The Secret of the "Bezos Balls"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hd6YIh4sgwdv/
https://www.brighteon.com/043abd37-b3d0-47c0-9efe-0958c43cf8a1
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP2.mp4
3) The Branding, Jeff, MacKenzie, and Amazon Prime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZsXbQcOaMGY/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/3a87c5c6-5068-4147-bd2e-81c9b6926e5f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP3.mp4
4) It's the Details! (The Magicians/The Triangle)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rBjBApV6yAYd/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/359eb77a-24a1-4440-8587-9246310c5041
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP4.mp4
5) Time Warrior: Amazon-Bezos Day 1 Ritual (5th of 5) The 10,000-year Clock, Early Logo and Great Pyramid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u97AlGWT8rRr/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/29d4f414-b63a-4435-b596-c914153b8b4f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP5.mp4
6) playlist bonus: John Podesta and Jeff Bezos - starring in "Crocodile Smiles"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MA2jDKy7T1cN/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ba3900fe-338e-47ab-9563-0f3a32781958
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CrocodileSmiles.mp4
7) playlist bonus: Decoding Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" Dealing Out Sodomite Death Spells
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e7R81NPmv1nu/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/53c21b6b-b869-47a6-a9ff-4d9841e31ccb
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonDealsFromDec2018.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
This video combines the former 2 parts into 1. The first 8:40 features the decoding with just music, then in the part 2 after that, It's just decoding with talking instead of music. What's so remarkable is that the arrangement of the cross-line NLP names models the relative positions of the gods worshiped in Egypt, Ra, Thoth and Maat, as they ride the solar barge together across the sky. The rayed sun pictured in the radial tool design can be identified as the solar barge of Ra.
Playlist links:
1) Return to Primordial Waters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CrqUFMrycTrZ/
https://www.brighteon.com/770eb6b4-7f07-4640-bcba-c839e7d35182
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP1.mp4
2) The Secret of the "Bezos Balls"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hd6YIh4sgwdv/
https://www.brighteon.com/043abd37-b3d0-47c0-9efe-0958c43cf8a1
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP2.mp4
3) The Branding, Jeff, MacKenzie, and Amazon Prime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZsXbQcOaMGY/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/3a87c5c6-5068-4147-bd2e-81c9b6926e5f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP3.mp4
4) It's the Details! (The Magicians/The Triangle)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rBjBApV6yAYd/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/359eb77a-24a1-4440-8587-9246310c5041
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP4.mp4
5) Time Warrior: Amazon-Bezos Day 1 Ritual (5th of 5) The 10,000-year Clock, Early Logo and Great Pyramid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u97AlGWT8rRr/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/29d4f414-b63a-4435-b596-c914153b8b4f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP5.mp4
6) playlist bonus: John Podesta and Jeff Bezos - starring in "Crocodile Smiles"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MA2jDKy7T1cN/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ba3900fe-338e-47ab-9563-0f3a32781958
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CrocodileSmiles.mp4
7) playlist bonus: Decoding Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" Dealing Out Sodomite Death Spells
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e7R81NPmv1nu/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/53c21b6b-b869-47a6-a9ff-4d9841e31ccb
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonDealsFromDec2018.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.