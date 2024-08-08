FBI Raids NY Home Of Ex-UN Weapons Inspector & Anti-War Pundit Scott Ritter

On Wednesday the upstate New York home of Scott Ritter was raided by the FBI and state police. The FBI has since confirmed in a statement that this is part of an ongoing federal investigation into Ritter.

Agents were seen entering his house in Delmar, NY in widely shared photographs and local media footage in the afternoon. It was unclear if Ritter was at home at the time and the allegations at the center of the investigation remain unknown.

Continued @https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/fbi-raids-ny-home-ex-un-weapons-inspector-outspoken-anti-war-pundit-scott-ritter





