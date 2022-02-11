The last Week of Daniel's Seventy Weeks Prophecy

Daniel 9:24Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and TO MAKE RECONCILIATION for iniquity, and TO BRING EVERLASTING RIGHTEOUSNESS, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and TO ANOINT THE MOST HOLYPlease read first these two Studies on Brighteon:Seventy Weeks, the Prophecy of DanielIn this Study it is shown that The Temple of God is called the Most Holy and how Reconciliation was performed.The second Study is:Prophecy of Daniel, after 62 Weeks Messiah shall be cut offThis Study demonstrates how that Prophecy is extremely accurate.The Prophet Daniel prayed God for the Temple of Solomon that was destroyed. (The length of time from the Dedication of the Temple of Solomon to the Completion of the Second Temple is Seventy Weeks of Years or 490 Years)The Message of the Angel Gabriel to Daniel is: the Temple of God in Jerusalem will be rebuilt. A more important revelation was given to Daniel, God in his Loving Kindness shall send Messiah to Israel. The Exact time when Messiah shall be cut off is also given. From this specific point in Time it has been very difficult to establish a place for the final Week of the Prophecy. Some folks believe this will be in the Future during some End Time Events.Let's read again Daniel 9:24, it is pasted at the beginning of this Study. To unravel the Mystery of the missing Week of the Prophecy, we need to understand how the Reconciliation Ritual was performed and how the Most Holy was anointed.In Leviticus 8:15, 2 Chronicles 29:24 and Ezekiel 45:15, it is shown how to make Reconciliation for Iniquity: the Blood of the Sacrifice is sprinkled upon the horns of the Altar and is poured at the bottom of the Altar to make Atonement for all Israel. This Ritual as recorded in the Old Testament was foretelling the redeeming Sacrifice of Christ upon the Cross not only for the people of Israel but for all Humanity.2 Corinthians 5:19To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.Hebrews 2:17Wherefore in all things it behoved him to be made like unto his brethren, that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.The Scriptures explain how the Most Holy was anointed this is regarding the Tabernacle and Temple of God. Moses used a special formula to mix the oil to anoint the Altar, Tabernacle, Ark of the Covenant, candlestick, laver and vessels. It is written:Exodus 30:29 And thou shalt sanctify them, that they may be MOST HOLY...In Ezekiel, the Temple and the Holy of Holies are called "Most Holy".Ezekiel 43:12This is the law of the house; Upon the top of the mountain the whole limit thereof round about shall be MOST HOLY...It is important to note that Aaron and his sons were also sprinkled with the blood of the Altar and with the anointing oil:Leviticus 8:30And Moses took of the anointing oil, and of the blood which was upon the altar, and sprinkled it upon Aaron, and upon his garments, and upon his sons, and upon his sons' garments with him; and sanctified Aaron, and his garments, and his sons, and his sons' garments with him.Revelation 1:5And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,6 And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father...The Saints of the Early Church, became the Temple of God. They were sprinkled and sanctified with the Blood of Christ (who was crucified the Day of the Preparation of the Passover) and Seven Weeks after Passover they were anointed with the Holy Spirit of God. (the Feast of Pentecost)This is the Revelation of the final week of the Prophecy of Daniel, the most Holy was anointed not after Seven Years but rather after Seven Weeks.Ephesians 2:19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God;20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;21 In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord:22 In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.1 Peter 2:5 Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.Related Study:Crucifixion of Christ, important Facts you need to know