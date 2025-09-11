Trump Didn't Know?!?! 9-11- What it's known for now and what it will be known for in the future

9/11/2001:The WTC Twin Towers, Building 7, the Pentagon, Flight 93 - A Grand Conspiracy? Trump Didn't Know?!?!





"It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled" - "not" Mark Twain





And on we go with the same narrative. The world changed because of those evil deeds and lies. But 10 years earlier, to the very day, the world transitioned into a more significant era! It was marked by a celestial sign that was described in the Bible.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TrumpSigns911_1991_2001.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com