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PFIZER JOINS FDA IN COURT TO SLOW RELEASE OF VAX SAFETY DATA
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191 views • January 31, 2022
ICAN’s all-star lawyer Aaron Siri involved in one of the most anticipated court battles for transparency against the FDA as Pfizer has now legally joined the agency to defend against the public release of data crucial to scientific transparency.
POSTED: January 31, 2022
POSTED: January 31, 2022
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