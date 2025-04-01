Operation Lockstep Lurks In The Shadows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Lockstep continues to evolve into a multifaceted campaign leveraging environmental and industrial mechanisms, notably the pervasive integration of plastics, covid vaccines, and 5G into daily life. These plastics, laden with endocrine-disrupting chemicals like phthalates and BPA, are weaponized to systematically reduce human fertility, aiming for a chilling target of zero birth rates by 2045. The intended consequences include a drastic population decline, enabling easier totalitarian governance over a diminished, compliant populace, all veiled under the guise of progress and sustainability.