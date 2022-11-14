NURSE MANDATED TO GET VAX KILLED BY VAX NOW DAUGHTER MANDATED 💉💉💉

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Autumn HarveyNov 22, 2021
When my mom was in the hospital they drug tested her over and over to find nothing and would not let me ask questions about the vaccine and ruled her death an "accident". As it gets closer to the holidays I struggle not having her here. Now I'm required to get an experimental vaccine or I will lose my job. It's disgusting. I've had covid it lasted 3 days and was like every damn cold I've ever had. Never gotten a flu shot. That's why we have a fucking immune system. Excuse my language but it's disgusting.
Source link: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5gG2wPkJ8EdD/
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
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NEM721
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/