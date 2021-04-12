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message from a police officer--" I am now ashamed of my uniform, ashamed of my colleges, ashamed of my force"
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191 views • April 12, 2021
In 23 years as a frontline police constable, I am now ashamed of my uniform, ashamed of my colleges, ashamed of my force, ashamed of chief police officer, because they are driving this mark by following this unlawful government agenda. I go home after a shift I never want to put on this uniform again.
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