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Hydroplate Theory Overview (parts 1-6 combined) updated -- creationscience.com
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22 views • September 26, 2020
In depth overview of Walt Brown's Hydroplate Theory.
For more information on the HPT check out Dr. Walt Brown's http://creationscience.com and Real Science Radio's http://rsr.org/hydroplate-theory resource page.
See the description at the video source for answers to common post questions/comments: https://youtu.be/4hhE6tzJR_c
For more information on the HPT check out Dr. Walt Brown's http://creationscience.com and Real Science Radio's http://rsr.org/hydroplate-theory resource page.
See the description at the video source for answers to common post questions/comments: https://youtu.be/4hhE6tzJR_c
Keywords
creationearthquakesgrand canyonice agering of fireglobal floodhydroplate theorymeteoroidsplate tectonicsbryan nickelwalter brownmid-oceanic ridgesubmarine canyonscoal and oilfrozen mammothsmountain rangesoverthrustsgeothermal heatstrata and fossilsblack smokerssalt domes pangeatilt of earth axisorigin of comets and asteroidstnosorigin of radioactivity
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