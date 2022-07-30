X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Trump Has Warned That America’s Economy Is On Track For Bigger Disaster Than A Recession

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2837a - July 29. 2022

Trump Has Warned That America’s Economy Is On Track For Bigger Disaster Than A Recession



The [CB]/[JB] are trying to gas light the people into believing we are not in a recession. They are now changing the definition of recession to try to convince the people. This is not just about a recession or depression, this is about destroying the [CB] economic system and exposing it all to the people.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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