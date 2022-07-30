X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Trump Has Warned That America’s Economy Is On Track For Bigger Disaster Than A Recession

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2837a - July 29. 2022
Trump Has Warned That America’s Economy Is On Track For Bigger Disaster Than A Recession
The [CB]/[JB] are trying to gas light the people into believing we are not in a recession. They are now changing the definition of recession to try to convince the people. This is not just about a recession or depression, this is about destroying the [CB] economic system and exposing it all to the people.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF