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America First | Sebastian Gorka | Ryan Mauro | Sinai in Arabia
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20 views • February 26, 2021
Ryan Mauro join Sebastian Gorka on America First. Everyone needs to watch this video! The actually archaeological proof of the things that happened in the Bible! The geography, coral evidence, the split rock, and 12 wells!
The locals in Saudi Arabia call this location the Mountain of Moses. The Old Testament can be used as your guide to research with the geographic evidence of the Exodus.
Watch the documentary The Mountain of Moses here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxH...
Learn more here:
https://doubtingthomasresearch.com
Donate today! We need your help as we continue to do further research on Mount Sinai.
Music in this video
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Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Superstition
Artist
Stevie Wonder
Writers
Stevie Wonder
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Motown); UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, CMRRA, ASCAP, LatinAutor - SonyATV, Sony ATV Publishing, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 14 Music Rights Societies
The locals in Saudi Arabia call this location the Mountain of Moses. The Old Testament can be used as your guide to research with the geographic evidence of the Exodus.
Watch the documentary The Mountain of Moses here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxH...
Learn more here:
https://doubtingthomasresearch.com
Donate today! We need your help as we continue to do further research on Mount Sinai.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Superstition
Artist
Stevie Wonder
Writers
Stevie Wonder
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Motown); UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, CMRRA, ASCAP, LatinAutor - SonyATV, Sony ATV Publishing, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 14 Music Rights Societies
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