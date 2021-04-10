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The Hidden Hand of Control - part 2
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1651 views • April 10, 2021
Second part of the Interview with Harold Wallace Rosenthal, one of the Zionist who explained the plans for this world in this 1976 interview. 6 months after this interview he was killed by his own kind because he talked to much.
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